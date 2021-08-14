Analyzing Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) & Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cousins Properties and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kimco Realty 0 2 10 0 2.83

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $22.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Kimco Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.90 $237.28 million $2.78 14.16 Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 9.03 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.84

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cousins Properties pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 12.99% 2.15% 1.38% Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60%

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Cousins Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

