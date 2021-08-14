Analyzing Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Graphite Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 7.43 -$16.22 million ($1.77) -2.73 Graphite Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Graphite Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than aTyr Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -155.18% -67.48% -54.91% Graphite Bio N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Graphite Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Graphite Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.26%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.27%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Graphite Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19. Its product, ATYR1923, is in Phase 1b/2a multi-center clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of various aggressive cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

