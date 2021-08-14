Analyzing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Microvast and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42% Stem N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Microvast and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.74%. Stem has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.27%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Microvast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and Stem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Summary

Stem beats Microvast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

