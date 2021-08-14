Analyzing Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 38.28% 17.27% 1.67% Popular 30.89% 13.91% 1.24%

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Parke Bancorp and Popular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Popular has a consensus price target of $76.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $88.72 million 2.79 $28.43 million N/A N/A Popular $2.60 billion 2.38 $506.62 million $5.87 13.10

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp.

Summary

Popular beats Parke Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

