Analyzing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Triple P alerts:

66.3% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Triple P and Simulations Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $41.59 million 22.89 $9.33 million $0.56 84.45

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Risk and Volatility

Triple P has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Triple P and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Simulations Plus has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.74%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 25.27% 7.34% 6.78%

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc., Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.