Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVXL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,419. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

