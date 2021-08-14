Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price lifted by CIBC to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.67.

Shares of AND opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.39. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

