Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of AOMR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). Research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.