Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $277.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $277.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

