APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.03.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ APA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. 12,235,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

