Apollo Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,139 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

