Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $132.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.60.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.34. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.