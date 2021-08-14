Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 132.90% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.