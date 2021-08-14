Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $94,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

