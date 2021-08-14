APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) Insider Acquires £24,765 in Stock

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) insider Wayne Bulpitt acquired 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,765 ($32,355.63).
Shares of APQ stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.78, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £10.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. APQ Global Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.46).
APQ Global Company Profile
