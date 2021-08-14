Arcblock Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and $11.13 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

