Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock received a boost from strong second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines rose year over year. This marked the eighth straight quarter of an earnings surprise. It also reported the seventh straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Solid performance in the Ag Services & Oilseeds and Carbohydrate Solutions as well as record operating profit growth in Nutrition segment aided quarterly growth. Management envisions another year of strong earnings growth. It is also on track with growth initiatives as part of the Readiness program. However, dismal margins and rising SG&A costs act as deterrents. The company also foresees weakness in corn market which is likely to weigh on the Carbohydrate Solutions unit in the third quarter.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

