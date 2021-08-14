Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives $25.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARD stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

