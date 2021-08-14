Arden Trust Co Invests $249,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,131,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AY opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

