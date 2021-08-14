Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

