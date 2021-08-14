Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 128,219 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,219 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $69,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.48. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

