Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

ARDC stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.