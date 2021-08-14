Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,097 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 57.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $267.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.98, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

