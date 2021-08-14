ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.66 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $26.32 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00137792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00154377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,019.18 or 0.99913548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.04 or 0.00871311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,448,586 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

