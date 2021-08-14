Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.30. 1,627,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,974. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

