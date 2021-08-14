Artisan Partners Asset Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,975 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 990% compared to the typical volume of 273 call options.

APAM opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,091,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after buying an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after buying an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.