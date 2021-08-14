Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Arvinas worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arvinas by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $524,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,692 shares of company stock worth $8,781,499. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.