ASD Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $337.94 million and $3.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.30 or 0.00879183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00105347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043899 BTC.

ASD Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

