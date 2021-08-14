Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

