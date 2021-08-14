Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.57.

Shares of AZPN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.03. 439,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 51.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

