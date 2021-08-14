Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

ATYM opened at GBX 329 ($4.30) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of £454.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.18.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,255.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,530.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

