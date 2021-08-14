Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock.
ATYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
ATYM opened at GBX 329 ($4.30) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of £454.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.18.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
