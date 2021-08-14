ATB Capital Lowers Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.21.

SCL stock opened at C$4.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.2590207 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

