Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $39,163.02 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $39,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

