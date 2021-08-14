ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$48.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $34.84 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

