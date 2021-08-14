ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$48.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $34.84 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.01.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

