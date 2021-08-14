ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$43.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$16.28 and a 1-year high of C$44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 63.45.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

