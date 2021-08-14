Audius Price Tops $1.58 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003408 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $633.53 million and $29.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.20 or 0.00885331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00103889 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

