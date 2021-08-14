Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $201,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 288,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.