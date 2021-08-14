Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $29,000 in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.