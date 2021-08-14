AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.00.

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$58.89 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$14.25 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.42.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

