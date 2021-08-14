AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Raised to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised AutoCanada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$58.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$14.25 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.42.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

