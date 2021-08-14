Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

