Autonio (NIOX) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $492,477.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00155260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,271.97 or 0.99624885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.28 or 0.00872574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,303,798 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.