AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $74,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $445,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,612.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,535.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

