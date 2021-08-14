Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.