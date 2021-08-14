Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. 1,117,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,836. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avantor by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after buying an additional 609,403 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

