Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 619.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 137,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 405,202 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

