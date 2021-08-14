Aviva’s (AV) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

LON AV opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 403.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

In related news, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

