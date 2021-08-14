Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 722,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,632. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

