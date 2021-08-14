AXS Investments LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citigroup by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 172,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 752,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,250,000 after buying an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $73.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.