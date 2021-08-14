AXS Investments LLC Sells 657 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $367.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.53. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

